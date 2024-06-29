Stars acquire Ellis from Maple Leafs

The Dallas Stars have acquired forward restricted free-agent forward Max Ellis, along with a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for the rights to defenseman Chris Tanev.

Ellis, 24, recorded four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 36 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2023-24, his second pro season.

The native of Plymouth, Mich., notched 10 goals and 10 assists in 49 games as a rookie with the Marlies in 2022-23. He signed with the Maple Leafs as a free agent on Apr. 8, 2022, after three seasons at the University of Notre Dame, where he was twice named Academic All-Big Ten.