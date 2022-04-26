Stars clinch final playoff spot in Central

The Texas Stars clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with a 4-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose in their regular-season finale on Tuesday night.

The Stars, the top development affiliate of the Dallas Stars, will be making their first postseason appearance since 2018, when they advanced all the way to Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals. Texas was also finalists in 2010 and won the Calder Cup in 2014.

Texas joins Chicago, Manitoba, Milwaukee and Rockford as the five teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division. The Stars will finish in fifth place and will take on either the Admirals or the IceHogs in a best-of-three first-round series next week.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends on Saturday; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.