Stars shine on, force Game 5 with 2OT win

Oskar Back scored 15:10 into the second overtime period to give the Texas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 4 of the Central Division finals in Cedar Park on Friday night.

With the win, the Stars evened the best-of-five series at two games apiece and set up a winner-take-all finale on Sunday evening.

Marian Studenic entered the offensive zone and sent a cross-ice pass to Back, who skated into the left-wing circle and sent a shot past Yaroslav Askarov for his second goal of the series, ending the first multiple-OT game ever played at H-E-B Center and the second-longest game in team history for both clubs.

Milwaukee had forced overtime by erasing a third-period deficit for the third consecutive game, as Austin Rueschhoff knocked home a rebound off the end boards with 6:47 left in regulation to make it 3-3.

Michael McCarron and Luke Evangelista scored to give the Admirals a 2-0 lead just over eight minutes into the game, but the Stars responded with Alex Petrovic’s goal later in the first period, followed by goals from Curtis McKenzie and Nick Caamano 24 seconds apart late in the second.

Matt Murray made 42 saves for Texas, including 15 in the two overtime periods. Askarov finished with 29 stops.

Central Division Finals (best-of-5)

C1-Texas Stars vs. C2-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 – Fri., May 12 – MILWAUKEE 2, Texas 1 | Recap

Game 2 – Sat., May 13 – Texas 5, MILWAUKEE 3 | Recap

Game 3 – Wed., May 17 – Milwaukee 4, TEXAS 3 | Recap

Game 4 – Fri., May 19 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 3 (2OT)

Game 5 – Sun., May 21 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

