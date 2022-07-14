Stars sign Barber

The Dallas Stars have signed forward Riley Barber to a one-year, two-way contract.

Barber recorded 28 goals and 25 assists for 53 points in just 49 games for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins last season. He ranked second in the league with 15 power-play goals, and finished the season on a 17-game scoring streak, the longest in the AHL all season.

Barber also skated in four NHL games with Detroit in 2021-22, and represented the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

A veteran of seven pro seasons, Barber has played 364 games in the AHL with Grand Rapids, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Laval and Hershey and has totaled 154 goals and 150 assists for 304 points. He is a five-time 20-goal scorer in the AHL, and was voted to the Central Division All-Star Team in 2020-21.

The Pittsburgh native was a sixth-round pick by Washington in the 2012 NHL Draft, and has played 16 games in the NHL with Washington, Montreal and Detroit.