Stars spoil Admirals’ comeback, even series

Mavrik Bourque scored the go-ahead goal with 2:30 left in regulation, sending Texas to a 5-3 victory over Milwaukee in Game 2 of the Central Division finals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday evening.

The best-of-five series is even at one game apiece as the teams head to Cedar Park, beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday.

At the start of a Stars power play, Bourque won the draw back to Ben Gleason, then took a return pass and snapped a shot from the top of the right-wing circle that found the corner of the net over Yaroslav Askarov’s catching glove.

It was the first playoff goal for the rookie Bourque, who scored 20 goals during the regular season for Texas.

The Stars appeared to be on their way to victory with a two-goal lead and under six minutes remaining. But Admirals defenseman Roland McKeown scored twice in a 69-second span — giving him the first two-goal game of his seven-year pro career — to pull Milwaukee even at 3-3.

Curtis McKenzie, Alex Petrovic, Oskar Back and Rhett Gardner also scored for Texas, which got 34 saves from Matt Murray.

Marc Del Gaizo recorded a goal and an assist for the Admirals.

Central Division Finals (best-of-5)

C1-Texas Stars vs. C2-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 – Fri., May 12 – MILWAUKEE 2, Texas 1 | Recap

Game 2 – Sat., May 13 – Texas 5, MILWAUKEE 3

Game 3 – Wed., May 17 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

Game 4 – Fri., May 19 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 21 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

