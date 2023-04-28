News

Stars strike late to get past IceHogs

by AHL PR
Photo: Todd Reicher

Nicholas Caamano scored with 3:38 left in regulation, snapping a 3-3 tie and sending Texas to a 5-3 victory over Rockford in Game 1 of their Central Division semifinal series on Friday.

The Stars will take their 1-0 series lead into Game 2 on Sunday.

Marian Studenic scored twice for the Stars and Matt Murray made 25 saves for his first career playoff win. Ryan Shea and Oskar Back each added two assists for Texas.

Joey Anderson, D.J. Busdeker and Bobby Lynch scored for the IceHogs, who got 35 saves from Arvid Soderblom (2-1).

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
C1-Texas Stars vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 28 – Texas 5, ROCKFORD 3
Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 30 – Texas at Rockford, 5:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – Rockford at Texas, 8:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – Rockford at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sat., May 6 – Rockford at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern

