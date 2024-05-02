Stars surge past Admirals to win Game 1

The Texas Stars spotted Milwaukee a 2-0 lead before scoring six of the game’s final seven goals and taking a 6-3 decision in Game 1 of the teams’ Central Division semifinal series on Thursday night.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday in Cedar Park.

Emilio Pettersen scored twice for the Stars and Matej Blümel broke a 3-3 tie at 4:27 of the third period as Texas won its third straight game to begin the postseason.

Mavrik Bourque, who returned to the Stars earlier in the day after a brief recall to Dallas, notched a goal and three assists, giving the AHL’s regular-season scoring champion eight points in three playoff outings. Curtis McKenzie added a goal and two assists.

Phil Tomasino, Fedor Svechkov and Cal O’Reilly scored for the Admirals.

(Texas leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 2 – TEXAS 6, Milwaukee 3

Game 2 – Sat., May 4 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

Game 3 –Wed., May 8 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Texas at Milwaukee, 6:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern