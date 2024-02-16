News

Stauber adds name to AHL record book with goalie goal, shutout

by AHL PR
Photo: Todd Reicher

Rockford goaltender Jaxson Stauber made 24 saves for his first professional shutout and netted an empty-net goal in the IceHogs’ 4-0 win over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night.

Stauber is the first goaltender in American Hockey League history to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game.

 

He also joins his father on an exclusive list of goalies to score in an AHL game. Robb Stauber scored a goal for the Rochester Americans in 1995.

Jaxson Stauber is in his second season with Rockford after signing with the Chicago Blackhawks on Mar. 23, 2022.

Goals Scored by AHL Goaltenders

GoalieTeamDateOpponent
Darcy WakalukRochester AmericansDec. 5, 1987@ Utica
Paul CohenSpringfield IndiansMar. 28, 1992vs. Rochester
Robb StauberRochester AmericansOct. 9, 1995@ Prince Edward Island
Christian BronsardSyracuse CrunchOct. 30, 1999@ Rochester
Jean-Francois LabbeHartford Wolf PackFeb. 5, 2000@ Quebec
Chris MasonMilwaukee AdmiralsOct. 15, 2001@ Utah
Antero NiittymakiPhiladelphia PhantomsApr. 11, 2004@ Hershey
Seamus KotykMilwaukee AdmiralsApr. 17, 2005@ San Antonio
Drew MacIntyreManitoba MooseFeb. 20, 2008@ Chicago
Chris HoltBinghamton SenatorsMar. 19, 2010vs. Rochester
Reto BerraLake Erie MonstersJan. 16, 2015@ Chicago
Jonas GustavssonBakersfield CondorsMar. 24, 2017vs. San Diego
Alex NedeljkovicCharlotte CheckersMar. 10, 2018vs. Hartford
Tristan JarryW-B/Scranton PenguinsNov. 14, 2018@ Springfield
Max LagaceChicago Wolves
May 25, 2019 (playoffs)@ San Diego
Collin DeliaRockford IceHogsDec. 17, 2021@ Texas
Lukas DostalSan Diego GullsMar. 2, 2022@ Colorado
Joel HoferSpringfield ThunderbirdsMay 12, 2022 (playoffs)vs. W-B/Scranton
Jesper WallstedtIowa WildNov. 12, 2022@ Chicago
Pyotr KochetkovChicago Wolves
Mar. 3, 2023@ Manitoba
Strauss MannLaval RocketOct. 18, 2023vs. Rochester
Alex NedeljkovicW-B/Scranton PenguinsNov. 17, 2023@ Providence
Jaxson StauberRockford IceHogsFeb. 16, 2024vs. Chicago

