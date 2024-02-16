Stauber adds name to AHL record book with goalie goal, shutout

Rockford goaltender Jaxson Stauber made 24 saves for his first professional shutout and netted an empty-net goal in the IceHogs’ 4-0 win over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night.
Stauber is the first goaltender in American Hockey League history to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game.
He also joins his father on an exclusive list of goalies to score in an AHL game. Robb Stauber scored a goal for the Rochester Americans in 1995.
Jaxson Stauber is in his second season with Rockford after signing with the Chicago Blackhawks on Mar. 23, 2022.
Goals Scored by AHL Goaltenders
|Goalie
|Team
|Date
|Opponent
|Darcy Wakaluk
|Rochester Americans
|Dec. 5, 1987
|@ Utica
|Paul Cohen
|Springfield Indians
|Mar. 28, 1992
|vs. Rochester
|Robb Stauber
|Rochester Americans
|Oct. 9, 1995
|@ Prince Edward Island
|Christian Bronsard
|Syracuse Crunch
|Oct. 30, 1999
|@ Rochester
|Jean-Francois Labbe
|Hartford Wolf Pack
|Feb. 5, 2000
|@ Quebec
|Chris Mason
|Milwaukee Admirals
|Oct. 15, 2001
|@ Utah
|Antero Niittymaki
|Philadelphia Phantoms
|Apr. 11, 2004
|@ Hershey
|Seamus Kotyk
|Milwaukee Admirals
|Apr. 17, 2005
|@ San Antonio
|Drew MacIntyre
|Manitoba Moose
|Feb. 20, 2008
|@ Chicago
|Chris Holt
|Binghamton Senators
|Mar. 19, 2010
|vs. Rochester
|Reto Berra
|Lake Erie Monsters
|Jan. 16, 2015
|@ Chicago
|Jonas Gustavsson
|Bakersfield Condors
|Mar. 24, 2017
|vs. San Diego
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Charlotte Checkers
|Mar. 10, 2018
|vs. Hartford
|Tristan Jarry
|W-B/Scranton Penguins
|Nov. 14, 2018
|@ Springfield
|Max Lagace
|Chicago Wolves
|May 25, 2019 (playoffs)
|@ San Diego
|Collin Delia
|Rockford IceHogs
|Dec. 17, 2021
|@ Texas
|Lukas Dostal
|San Diego Gulls
|Mar. 2, 2022
|@ Colorado
|Joel Hofer
|Springfield Thunderbirds
|May 12, 2022 (playoffs)
|vs. W-B/Scranton
|Jesper Wallstedt
|Iowa Wild
|Nov. 12, 2022
|@ Chicago
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Chicago Wolves
|Mar. 3, 2023
|@ Manitoba
|Strauss Mann
|Laval Rocket
|Oct. 18, 2023
|vs. Rochester
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|W-B/Scranton Penguins
|Nov. 17, 2023
|@ Providence
|Jaxson Stauber
|Rockford IceHogs
|Feb. 16, 2024
|vs. Chicago