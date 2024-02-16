Stauber adds name to AHL record book with goalie goal, shutout

Rockford goaltender Jaxson Stauber made 24 saves for his first professional shutout and netted an empty-net goal in the IceHogs’ 4-0 win over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night.

Stauber is the first goaltender in American Hockey League history to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game.

He also joins his father on an exclusive list of goalies to score in an AHL game. Robb Stauber scored a goal for the Rochester Americans in 1995.

Jaxson Stauber is in his second season with Rockford after signing with the Chicago Blackhawks on Mar. 23, 2022.

