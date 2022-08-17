Stortini joins Roadrunners as assistant coach

The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that Zack Stortini has been named an assistant coach.

He joins the Roadrunners coaching staff that includes head coach Steve Potvin, assistant coach John Slaney and director of hockey operations and video Jake Wagman.

Stortini, 36, joins Tucson after three seasons as an assistant and associate coach with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves. During a 14-year professional playing career from 2005 to 2019, Stortini played 603 games in the American Hockey League and was a member of Calder Cup championship teams in Hamilton (2007) and Charlotte (2019). He also skated in 257 games in the National Hockey League with the Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators.

Stortini was a three-time winner of his team’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his contributions to the local community and charitable organizations, earning the honor in Lehigh Valley (2015), Binghamton (2016) and Charlotte (2019).