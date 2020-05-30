AHL cancels remainder of season due to COVID-19 Details
Stothers not returning to Reign

by AHL PR

The Los Angeles Kings announced on Saturday that they will not renew the contract of Ontario Reign head coach Mike Stothers, which is set to expire on June 15.

Stothers has led the Kings’ AHL affiliate for the last six seasons, including five with the Ontario Reign (2015-20). He earned the Louis A.R. Pieri Award as the AHL’s outstanding coach and won a Calder Cup championship with the Manchester Monarchs in 2014-15.

“We appreciate everything Mike has contributed to the organization” said Rob Blake, Vice President and General Manager of the Kings. “He has played an important role in helping develop our players and we want to thank him for his years of service and guiding us to a Calder Cup Championship in 2015.”

