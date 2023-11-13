Rocket’s Struble, Moose’s Malott suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Laval Rocket defenseman Jayden Struble has been suspended for three (3) games and Manitoba Moose forward Jeff Malott has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of their actions in a game between their teams on Nov. 12.

Both players will miss the game between Laval and Manitoba today (Nov. 13). In addition, Struble will miss Laval’s games Wednesday (Nov. 15) vs. Belleville and Friday (Nov. 17) vs. Lehigh Valley.