Subban, Amerks pitch shutout in Game 4

Rochester held serve for a second straight game, sending their North Division semifinal to the limit with a 4-0 win over Syracuse at Blue Cross Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The home team has won each of the first four games of the series, which will conclude with a winner-take-all Game 5 in Syracuse next Saturday evening.

Jiri Kulich tallied a goal and an assist for the Amerks, and Malcolm Subban (2-2) recorded 31 saves for his first career playoff shutout — and the first by a Rochester goaltender since Ryan Miller blanked Hamilton on May 5, 2004.

Lawrence Pilut, Mason Jobst and Tyson Kozak also scored, while Ethan Prow notched two assists.

Max Lagace (2-2) stopped 22 shots for the Crunch.

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Rochester Americans

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 21 – SYRACUSE 3, Rochester 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 22 – SYRACUSE 3, Rochester 0 | Recap

Game 3 – Fri., Apr. 28 – ROCHESTER 8, Syracuse 5 | Recap

Game 4 – Sun., Apr. 30 – ROCHESTER 4, Syracuse 0

Game 5 – Sat., May 6 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern