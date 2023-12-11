Gulls’ Suchanek named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls goaltender Tomas Suchanek has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 10, 2023.

Suchanek backstopped the Gulls to three consecutive road wins last week, stopping 74 of the 77 shots he faced (3-0-0, 1.00, .961).

On Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Suchanek made 32 saves in San Diego’s 5-2 win over the Admirals. On Friday, he became the youngest Gulls goaltender to post a shutout as he turned aside 21 shots in a 7-0 victory at Rockford. Finally, Suchanek made 21 saves in a 5-1 win over the IceHogs on Saturday, extending his shutout streak to 118 minutes, 55 seconds before allowing a late third-period goal.

Since making his AHL debut on Nov. 25, Suchanek has a record of 4-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in five starts for the Gulls. The 20-year-old native of Prerov, Czechia, attended training camp with the Anaheim Ducks this fall and signed an AHL contract with San Diego on Oct. 10, 2023. A Second Team All-Star playing for Tri-City in the Western Hockey League last season, Suchanek also won a silver medal with Czechia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and was voted to the tournament all-star team.