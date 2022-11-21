Sunday wrap: Barracuda post another shutout

📝 With files from Patrick Williams

Here is a look at Sunday around the AHL:

SAN JOSE 6, TUCSON 0

Thomas Bordeleau recorded a natural hat trick and Eetu Makiniemi made 28 saves to send the Barracuda (8-6-0-1) past the host Roadrunners as the teams split a pair of games this weekend. William Eklund added a goal and two assists for San Jose. Makiniemi became the third Barracuda goaltender to record a shutout already this season (Aaron Dell, Strauss Mann); no other AHL team has more than one shutout. Ivan Prosvetov turned away 34 shots for Tucson (8-5-1-0).

ONTARIO 3, HENDERSON 2

Ontario ended a five-game winless streak as defenseman Brandt Clarke, selected eighth overall in the 2021 National Hockey League Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, broke a 1-1 tie with his first pro goal in the second period. Quinton Byfield and Tyler Madden also scored for the Reign (8-5-0-1), and Pheonix Copley made 28 saves. Ivan Morozov, a second-round pick by Vegas in 2018, netted his first AHL goal for the Silver Knights (5-12-0-0).

SPRINGFIELD 6, LEHIGH VALLEY 4

Anthony Angello recorded a hat trick to help the Thunderbirds (7-6-0-3) to victory, ending the Phantoms’ five-game winning streak. Scoreless in his first 12 games of the season, Angello now has four goals in his last three outings. Jackson Cates and Ronnie Attard each tallied a goal and an assist for Lehigh Valley (7-6-1-0). Springfield was 4-for-6 with the man advantage, scoring four power-play goals for the second time in three games.

BRIDGEPORT 3, PROVIDENCE 2 (OT)

Aatu Raty scored on a breakaway goal at 2:59 of overtime to give the Islanders (9-3-3-0) a win in Providence to move to three points behind the league-leading Bruins. Jakub Skarek made a career-high 43 saves for Bridgeport, and Keith Kinkaid stopped 36 shots for Providence (10-2-2-2), which went winless (0-1-1-1) over their three-game weekend at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

ELSEWHERE

Jesper Wallstedt stopped 20 of 21 shots as Iowa handed Chicago a 5-1 loss, the Wolves’ fifth straight home defeat… Lane Pederson scored two power-play goals and Christian Wolanin recorded three assists to lead Abbotsford past Toronto, 3-2… Defensemen Andy Welinski, Ben Harpur and Ty Emberson all scored for Hartford in a 4-2 win at Hershey, handing the Bears their first regulation loss at Giant Center this season (8-1-1-0).