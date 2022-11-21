Sunday wrap: Barracuda post another shutout

📝 With files from Patrick Williams
Here is a look at Sunday around the AHL:
SAN JOSE 6, TUCSON 0
Thomas Bordeleau recorded a natural hat trick and Eetu Makiniemi made 28 saves to send the Barracuda (8-6-0-1) past the host Roadrunners as the teams split a pair of games this weekend. William Eklund added a goal and two assists for San Jose. Makiniemi became the third Barracuda goaltender to record a shutout already this season (Aaron Dell, Strauss Mann); no other AHL team has more than one shutout. Ivan Prosvetov turned away 34 shots for Tucson (8-5-1-0).
ONTARIO 3, HENDERSON 2
Ontario ended a five-game winless streak as defenseman Brandt Clarke, selected eighth overall in the 2021 National Hockey League Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, broke a 1-1 tie with his first pro goal in the second period. Quinton Byfield and Tyler Madden also scored for the Reign (8-5-0-1), and Pheonix Copley made 28 saves. Ivan Morozov, a second-round pick by Vegas in 2018, netted his first AHL goal for the Silver Knights (5-12-0-0).
SPRINGFIELD 6, LEHIGH VALLEY 4
Anthony Angello recorded a hat trick to help the Thunderbirds (7-6-0-3) to victory, ending the Phantoms’ five-game winning streak. Scoreless in his first 12 games of the season, Angello now has four goals in his last three outings. Jackson Cates and Ronnie Attard each tallied a goal and an assist for Lehigh Valley (7-6-1-0). Springfield was 4-for-6 with the man advantage, scoring four power-play goals for the second time in three games.
BRIDGEPORT 3, PROVIDENCE 2 (OT)
Aatu Raty scored on a breakaway goal at 2:59 of overtime to give the Islanders (9-3-3-0) a win in Providence to move to three points behind the league-leading Bruins. Jakub Skarek made a career-high 43 saves for Bridgeport, and Keith Kinkaid stopped 36 shots for Providence (10-2-2-2), which went winless (0-1-1-1) over their three-game weekend at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
ELSEWHERE
Jesper Wallstedt stopped 20 of 21 shots as Iowa handed Chicago a 5-1 loss, the Wolves’ fifth straight home defeat… Lane Pederson scored two power-play goals and Christian Wolanin recorded three assists to lead Abbotsford past Toronto, 3-2… Defensemen Andy Welinski, Ben Harpur and Ty Emberson all scored for Hartford in a 4-2 win at Hershey, handing the Bears their first regulation loss at Giant Center this season (8-1-1-0).
Patrick Williams has been on the American Hockey League beat for nearly two decades for outlets including NHL.com, Sportsnet, TSN, The Hockey News, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio and SLAM! Sports, and is currently the co-host of The Hockey News On The ‘A’ podcast. He was the recipient of the AHL’s James H. Ellery Memorial Award for his outstanding coverage of the league in 2016.
