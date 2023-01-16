Sunday wrap: Eklund scores twice to lead Barracuda

📝 With files from Patrick Williams

Here is a look at Sunday’s action around the AHL:

SAN JOSE 3, ABBOTSFORD 2

William Eklund scored two of the Barracuda’s three power-play goals and San Jose snapped a four-game winless skid with a win over the Canucks at Tech CU Arena. Derrick Pouliot scored his first goal of the season, Thomas Bordeleau tallied two assists and Eetu Makiniemi snapped a personal six-game losing streak by turning aside 32 shots for San Jose. Phil Di Giuseppe and Vasily Podkolzin scored for Abbotsford.

William Eklund enters the double-digits club with his 10th of the year. @sjbarracuda | #ABBvsSJ pic.twitter.com/KDtK3dLfez — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) January 15, 2023

TEXAS 5, MILWAUKEE 0

Matthew Murray made 27 saves as the Stars defeated the Admirals for the second straight night. Murray, who also stopped all seven shots he faced in relief on Saturday, has recorded three shutout in 23 career AHL appearances. The game was scoreless until Mavrik Bourque found the net with 7:31 left in the second period, and Riley Damiani doubled the lead 1:42 later before Will Butcher, Matej Blumel and Alex Petrovic broke the game open in the third period. Milwaukee’s Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves in his return from Nashville, where he made his NHL debut on Thursday.

PROVIDENCE 3, HARTFORD 2 (OT)

Vinni Lettieri scored 26 seconds into overtime to give the Bruins a split of their home-and-home weekend series with the Wolf Pack. Lettieri, who spent his first three pro seasons (2017-20) with Hartford, has scored two overtime goals this season and six in his AHL career. Providence built a 2-1 lead on first-period markers from Justin Brazeau and Marc McLaughlin before Tanner Fritz’s goal with 9:15 to go in regulation forced OT. Kyle Keyser stopped 29 shots for Providence in his first AHL appearance since Nov. 5, improving to 5-0-1 this season. Louis Domingue finished with 36 saves for the Wolf Pack, who have points in seven straight (3-0-2-2).

Vinni Lettieri puts the fans on their feet in overtime. @ahlbruins | #HFDvsPRO pic.twitter.com/dlqSM6J9NH — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) January 16, 2023

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 3, CHARLOTTE 2 (SO)

Alex Nylander and Lukas Svejkovsky scored on their shootout attempts to give the Penguins a split of their two-game weekend trip to Charlotte. Nylander also had two assists in regulation, setting up goals by Drake Caggiula and Valtteri Puustinen. Defensemen Matt Kiersted (his first of the year) and Lucas Carlsson (his second in as many games) scored for the Checkers. Filip Lindberg made 29 saves for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while J.F. Berube stopped 32 shots for Charlotte.