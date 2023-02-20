Sunday wrap: Lavoie, Tullio lift Condors

📝 With files from Patrick Williams

Here is a look at Sunday’s action around the AHL:

BAKERSFIELD 8, SAN DIEGO 4

Raphael Lavoie had the first four-goal game in the AHL this season while Ty Tullio recorded a hat trick of his own and an assist as the Condors handled the Gulls. Seth Griffith’s four assists and three helpers from Noah Philp further powered the Condors, who scored five power-play goals on the evening. Rocco Grimaldi scored his 25th goal of the season and sixth in the last three games for San Diego.

HARTFORD 6, LEHIGH VALLEY 4

Gustav Rydahl broke a 17-game spell without a goal by notching his first AHL hat trick, helping the Wolf Pack stage a third-period comeback to defeat the Phantoms. Down 3-1 at the second intermission, Hartford scored five times in the final frame, with Rydahl scoring twice to tie the game before Libor Hajek netted the game-winner with 2:00 remaining. Garrett Wilson scored three goals for Lehigh Valley, while Elliot Desnoyers had his first four-point AHL effort (1g, 3a).

SYRACUSE 3, ROCHESTER 2 (OT)

Darren Raddysh’s goal 3:06 into overtime helped the Crunch to a road win over the Amerks. Max Lagace had 29 saves for Syracuse, and Alex Barré-Boulet supplied a goal and an assist. Vinnie Hinostroza scored his fifth goal in 10 games with Rochester, while Jiri Kulich’s goal with 2:53 to go in regulation helped the Amerks to earn a point.

CHARLOTTE 3, HERSHEY 2 (SO)

Zac Dalpe scored in regulation and later added the deciding shootout tally as the Checkers defeated the Bears. Henry Bowlby’s tally with 2:28 to go in regulation sent the game to overtime, and Mack Guzda made 30 saves for Charlotte. Ethen Frank and Shane Gersich had Hershey’s goals.

TEXAS 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (OT)

The Stars overcame 46 saves from the Admirals’ Devin Cooley and knocked off Milwaukee on an overtime goal from Matej Blumel. Riley Damiani and Tanner Kero also scored for Texas and Remi Poirier made 33 saves to earn his first career AHL victory. Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist for Milwaukee.

ROCKFORD 5, IOWA 3

Dylan Sikura notched a hat trick as the IceHogs took care of the Wild despite being held to 16 shots on goal. Lukas Reichel and D.J. Busdeker also added goals for Rockford, and Arvid Soderblom had 22 saves. Steven Fogarty and Nic Petan each had a goal and an assist for Iowa.

GRAND RAPIDS 5, MANITOBA 4 (SO)

Austin Czarnik and Elmer Soderblom scored in the shootout to send the Griffins past the Moose in Winnipeg. Danny O’Regan, had a goal and an assist for Grand Rapids, and Victor Brattstrom finished with 26 saves. Manitoba got power-play goals from Jansen Harkins, Leon Gawanke and Wyatt Bongiovanni.

ELSEWHERE

Dustin Wolf made 22 saves for his 30th win of the season as Calgary defeated Colorado, 5-3… Mitchell Hoelscher scored twice, including the game-winner early in the third period, to give Springfield a 3-2 victory at Providence… Ruslan Iskhakov had a goal and an assist and Jakub Skarek made 30 saves to help Bridgeport edge Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 2-1… Joona Luoto notched a goal and an assist and Pavel Cajan stopped 22 shots as Cleveland defeated Chicago, 3-2… Hudson Elynuik’s goal with 5:02 left in the game snapped a tie and sent Tucson to a 3-2 win over Henderson.