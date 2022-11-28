Sunday wrap: Reign hold off Roadrunners

📝 With files from Patrick Williams

Here is a look at Sunday around the AHL:

ONTARIO 4, TUCSON 3

Quinton Byfield notched two goals and an assist to lift the Reign (10-6-0-1) over the Roadrunners. Alex Turcotte picked up his first goal of the season to go with an assist, and Matthew Villalta delivered 33 saves for Ontario, which is 3-1-0-0 so far on its seven-game homestand. Down 4-1, Tucson (10-6-1-0) got extra-attacker goals 36 seconds apart from Laurent Dauphin and Jean-Sebastien Dea late in the third but could not complete the comeback.

BRIDGEPORT 6, SPRINGFIELD 4

Andy Andreoff scored the go-ahead goal with 3:07 left in regulation, sending the Islanders (11-3-4-0) to a 6-4 win over the Thunderbirds. Paul Thompson, Hudson Fasching, Aatu Raty and Cole Bardreau scored during Bridgeport’s four-goal second period, and Cory Schneider turned aside 30 shots to earn the win. Anthony Angello and Steven Santini each had a goal and an assist for Springfield (7-8-0-4). Bridgeport scored at least five goals in a game for the ninth time this season.

CALGARY 4, ABBOTSFORD 3 (OT)

Jeremie Poirier scored Calgary’s third power-play goal of the afternoon at 4:01 of overtime to give the Wranglers (11-6-1-0) a 4-3 victory over visiting Abbotsford and a sweep of the teams’ two-game weekend set. Calgary, with nine wins in its last 11 games, closed to within two points of first place in the Pacific Division. Ben Jones tallied a goal and two assists, Matthew Phillips added three helpers to take over the AHL scoring lead, and Jakob Pelletier scored for the sixth consecutive game for the Wranglers. Christian Wolanin, Chase Wouters and Noah Juulsen scored for the Canucks (7-7-1-1), who closed out their six-game road trip at 2-3-1-0.

HENDERSON 5, SAN DIEGO 2

The Silver Knights (6-14-0-0) scored three times in the opening 11:11 and held off the Gulls to snap a three-game losing streak. Spencer Foo scored twice on the evening, and Colt Conrad, Mason Primeau and Jonas Rondbjerg also contributed goals. Rocco Grimaldi scored a pair of power-play goals for San Diego (6-13-0-0). Jiri Patera earned the win with 32 saves for Henderson.