Sunday wrap: Wranglers beat Condors to stay hot

Here is a look at Sunday’s action around the AHL:

CALGARY 2, BAKERSFIELD 1

Matthew Phillips scored his league-leading 20th goal of the season and Dustin Wolf stopped 35 shots as the Wranglers remained hot with a win over the Condors in the first visit of the season to Calgary by Edmonton’s AHL affiliate. The Wranglers improved to 21-3-1-0 in their last 25 games, and Wolf won his seventh consecutive decision to run his record to 20-4-0. Dennis Gilbert scored Calgary’s seventh shorthanded goal of the season, tied for the most in the league.

ONTARIO 3, COACHELLA VALLEY 2 (SO)

Lias Andersson and Alan Quine converted in the shootout as the Reign snapped a six-game losing streak with a win in Palm Desert. Martin Chromiak and Tyler Madden had Ontario’s goals in regulation and Cal Petersen stopped 30 shots before denying both Firebirds attempts in the shootout. Christopher Gibson finished with 47 saves for Coachella Valley, which had a seven-game winning streak snapped but still improved to 18-3-3-1 in its last 25 games. The Firebirds hold a one-point lead over Calgary atop the Pacific Division.

TORONTO 4, LAVAL 2

Joseph Woll made 56 saves, an AHL season high and one off his career best, as the Marlies doubled up the Rocket. Woll, who stopped 57 shots against Laval on May 4, 2021, is a perfect 8-0-0 this season. Bobby McMann led the Toronto offense with a pair of goals, and Adam Gaudette and Alex Steeves added a goal and an assist apiece. Joël Teasdale notched a goal and an assist for the Rocket, who finished with a 58-17 advantage in shots for the game.

UTICA 2, PROVIDENCE 1

The Comets ran their point streak to 11 games (9-0-2-0) with a win over the Bruins. Tyler Wotherspoon and Andreas Johnsson scored for Utica and Nico Daws made 31 saves for his fifth consecutive victory. Justin Brazeau scored his third goal in the last two games for Providence, which was home for the first time since Dec. 16 after an eight-game road stretch.

IOWA 4, ROCKFORD 1

Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 33 shots and the Wild defeated the IceHogs for the second straight day and the fifth time in six meetings in 2022-23. Adam Beckman tallied two goals and an assist for Iowa, and Steven Fogarty added a goal and an assist, giving him six goals and nine points against Rockford this season.

HERSHEY 4, SYRACUSE 3

The Bears improved to 14-2-2-1 in one-goal games this season and moved back atop the Atlantic Division with a victory over the Crunch at Giant Center. Beck Malenstyn, Connor McMichael, Mike Sgarbossa and Mike Vecchione scored for Hershey, and Hunter Shepard made 25 saves to improve to 9-1-2 on the season. Jack Finley, Gabriel Dumont and Shawn Element scored Syracuse’s goals.