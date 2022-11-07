Sunday wrap: Wranglers roll past Barracuda

📝 by Patrick Williams

Here is a look at Sunday around the AHL:

CALGARY 8, SAN JOSE 2

Matthew Phillips had a hat trick to lead the Wranglers (4-5-0-0) in the first of two against San Jose at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary scored four goals in a 7:38 span late in the first period. Mitch McLain and Connor Zary supplied two goals apiece while Radim Zohorna and Jeremie Poirier each produced three assists. Dustin Wolf made 31 saves for his fourth win in his last five starts.

PROVIDENCE 1, BRIDGEPORT 0

The Bruins (8-1-1-1) took over sole possession of first place in the AHL and ended the Islanders’ eight-game point streak (7-0-1-0) behind 24 saves from Brandon Bussi, who was making his first AHL start of the season. The rookie netminder stopped 49 of 51 shots in a pair of weekend victories. Defenseman Connor Carrick’s third-period goal with 7:54 remaining broke a scoreless tie. Cory Schneider had 22 saves for the Islanders (7-2-1-0), who lost at home for the first time this season.

IOWA 5, ROCKFORD 4 (SO)

Mitchell Chaffee’s two goals in the final 1:51 of regulation tied the game before Sammy Walker and Nic Petan converted on their shootout attempts to lift the Wild (3-3-1-2) to a road win. Steven Fogarty and Joe Hicketts each posted a goal and an assist for Iowa. The IceHogs (4-4-0-1) went 3-for-5 on the power play, with two of those goals coming from Luke Philp. Rockford defenseman Jakub Galvas had three assists, and Mitchell Weeks fended off 47 shots for Rockford, including seven in overtime.

ELSEWHERE

The Hershey Bears fought off a third-period rally from the visiting Wilkes-Barre/Penguins to earn a 4-3 win and sweep the teams’ home-and-home series. Filip Hållander scored twice and added an assist for the Penguins, who entered the final frame down 4-0… Alex Limoges scored both Moose goals in Manitoba’s 2-1 overtime victory over Texas.