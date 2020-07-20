Sutter re-signs with Reign

The Ontario Reign re-signed forward Brett Sutter to an American Hockey League contract.

Sutter, 33, enters his 14th professional season in 2020-21 and his fifth full campaign with Ontario. He collected 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points in 57 games with the Reign in 2019-20.

In 2018-19, Sutter scored a career-best 21 goals and was voted the winner of the AHL’s Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.

A native of Viking, Alta., Sutter is one of nine members of his family to play in the National Hockey League, along with his father Darryl, five uncles and two cousins. Sutter was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2005 and has totaled 164 goals and 228 assists for 392 points in 870 games over his AHL career in Ontario, Iowa, Charlotte, Abbotsford and Quad City, ranking 22nd (tied) all-time in games played. He is a six-time team captain in the AHL (including the last three years with the Reign), and was selected to captain the Western Conference team at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

Sutter also has tallied two goals and eight assists in 60 NHL contests with Minnesota, Carolina and Calgary.