Sutter retires, named assistant coach with Wranglers

Brett Sutter has announced his retirement from professional hockey and will join the Calgary Wranglers’ coaching staff as an assistant under head coach Trent Cull.

Sutter played 1,090 regular-season games over 17 AHL seasons, ranking fourth on the league’s all-time list. He totaled 198 goals and 265 assists for 463 points playing for the Wranglers (2022-24), Ontario Reign (2015-22), Iowa Wild (2014-16), Charlotte Checkers (2010-14), Abbotsford Heat (2009-10) and Quad City Flames (2007-08).

Sutter also skated in 69 postseason games in the AHL, recording 11 goals and 22 assists.

The native of Viking, Alta., was the recipient of the AHL’s Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award in 2018-19 as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey. He served as a team captain for 10 AHL seasons, and was selected by the league to captain the Western Conference team at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

Sutter was selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round of the 2005 NHL Draft. He appeared in 60 NHL games with Calgary, Carolina and Minnesota, compiling two goals and eight assists.