Swayman named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Providence Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 14, 2021.

Swayman stopped 51 of 53 shots over two starts for Providence last week (2-0-0, 1.00, .962), notching his first career shutout and extending his winning streak to seven games to start the season.

Swayman made 25 saves on Wednesday afternoon as the Bruins blanked Bridgeport, 3-0. He then took another shutout bid into the third period on Friday, extending his scoreless streak to 104:29 before finishing with 26 saves in a 5-2 win over Hartford.

A fourth-round selection by Boston in the 2017 NHL Draft, Swayman has begun his professional career with a 7-0-0 record, ranking second in the AHL with a 1.57 goals-against average and third with a .942 save percentage in his seven starts. The 22-year-old native of Anchorage, Alaska, played the past three seasons at the University of Maine, where he won the Mike Richter Award as college hockey’s top goaltender and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2019-20.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Swayman will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.