Sweet 16th for Admirals

Phil Tomasino and Tye Felhaber each scored twice, Yaroslav Askarov made 14 saves and the Milwaukee Admirals tied an AHL record with their fourth consecutive road shutout in a 4-0 win at Manitoba on Saturday afternoon.

With their 16th consecutive victory overall, Milwaukee has tied the 1984-85 Baltimore Skipjacks for the fourth-longest winning streak in AHL history. The 2004-05 Philadelphia Phantoms and the 2018-19 Bakersfield Condors each won 17 in a row, and the 2011-12 Norfolk Admirals hold the professional hockey record with 28 straight wins.

Milwaukee, which has not lost a game since New Year’s Eve, has scored 65 goals and allowed just 23 during their 16-game streak. They are also the second team in AHL history to shut out their opponents in four straight road games; Norfolk accomplished the feat during the 2012 Calder Cup Playoffs. Milwaukee has gone 285 minutes, 8 seconds without allowing a goal on the road.

Saturday marked Askarov’s 12th straight winning decision in net. The 2024 AHL All-Star has a 1.64 goals-against average, a .938 save percentage and four shutouts during that time.

The teams meet again on Monday afternoon in Winnipeg.