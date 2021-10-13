T. Wotherspoon joins Comets on AHL deal

The Utica Comets have signed defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Wotherspoon, who attended New Jersey Devils training camp, collected six assists in 24 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2020-21, his eighth pro season.

The native of Burnaby, B.C., has played 433 games in the AHL with Lehigh Valley, San Antonio, Stockton, Adirondack and Abbotsford, and has tallied 26 goals and 122 assists for 148 points to go with a cumulative plus-69 rating.

Wotherspoon was originally a second-round pick by Calgary in the 2011 NHL Draft, and has posted five assists in 30 career NHL games with the Flames.