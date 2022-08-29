Tardif named assistant coach for Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers have named Jamie Tardif as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack.

Tardif, 37, spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League.

As a player, Tardif skated in 489 AHL games over a 12-year pro career, collecting 141 goals and 125 assists for 266 points with Manitoba, Iowa, Grand Rapids, Providence and Rochester. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2013.

Tardif was a fourth-round pick by Calgary in the 2003 NHL Draft and appeared in two career NHL games, both with Boston during the 2012-13 season.