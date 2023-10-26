Tech CU named presenting partner of 2024 All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League and the San Jose Barracuda announced today that Technology Credit Union will serve as the presenting sponsor for this season’s AHL All-Star Classic, which will be held at Tech CU Arena in San Jose on February 4-5, 2024.

The AHL’s All-Stars will head west for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, marking just the second time the league’s midseason event will be held in California. The All-Star Classic will showcase the Bay Area and the brand-new Tech CU Arena to an international audience, highlighting the growth of the game of hockey in Northern California.

“We are proud to be the title sponsor of the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, and to host the event at the Tech CU Arena,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “We look forward to seeing the fans at the game and welcoming some of the best hockey players in the world to the Bay Area.”

“We are excited to welcome Tech CU as the presenting corporate partner of this season’s All-Star Classic in San Jose,” said Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. “The sport of hockey has grown tremendously around the Bay Area, and we are looking forward to celebrating our league’s best and brightest young stars in San Jose in February.”

“The San Jose Barracuda are excited to partner with Tech CU again, an outstanding not-for-profit credit union that has been serving our community for over 60 years,” said San Jose Barracuda Vice President Frank Torres. “Tech CU has been one of our biggest advocates since we moved into Tech CU Arena in 2022. This partnership will encompass both the Barracuda and the Sharks and will be highlighted by our marquee event, the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. We’re excited to work together and look forward to what is to come.”

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 5 and the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. Ticket packages start as low as $56, and include admission to both the Skills Competition and the Challenge. For more information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Jack Campbell, John Carlson, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello, as well as current San Jose Sharks Logan Couture, Mike Hoffman, Luke Kunin, Thomas Bordeleau, Kaapo Kahkonen, Mackenzie Blackwood and Jacob MacDonald.

Tech CU is a $4.8-billion Bay Area credit union. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU has invested its resources to deliver superior rates, lower fees, and outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years while also supporting quality of life in local communities. It serves more than 170,000 members throughout the United States and provides financial products for all stages of its members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. In 2021, Tech CU was named one of America’s best-in-state credit unions by Forbes. S&P Global Market Intelligence has regularly named Tech CU as one of the best-performing credit unions with assets of $100 million or more in California and one of the top 30 nationally (2017-2021). To learn more, please visit www.techcu.com.