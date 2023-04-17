Islanders’ Terry named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders forward Chris Terry has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 16, 2023.

Terry recorded four goals and six assists for 10 points in three games last week to finish the season among the AHL’s top 10 scorers for the fifth time in his career.

Terry began the week with a hat trick, his first in more than five years, as part of a four-point night to help Bridgeport to a 6-4 victory over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. He followed that up with another four-point effort, tallying a goal and three assists in the Islanders’ 5-1 win over Hershey on Friday. Finally, Terry picked up two more assists – including the 400th of his AHL career – in Bridgeport’s season-ending 5-3 loss at Providence on Saturday evening.

Terry completed his 14th professional season with career highs in assists (51) and points (78) while skating in 67 games, good for fourth in the league in scoring. He also led his team in points for the eighth time in his AHL career, and topped the 20-goal mark for the ninth time. In 754 career AHL games with Bridgeport, Grand Rapids, Laval, St. John’s, Charlotte and Albany, Terry has scored 290 goals (ranked 20th all-time) and recorded 401 assists for 691 points.

The native of Brampton, Ont., was a fifth-round pick by Carolina in the 2007 NHL Draft and has appeared in 152 career NHL games with Carolina and Montreal, registering 22 goals and 16 assists.