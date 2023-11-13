Terry records 700th AHL point

Chicago Wolves forward Chris Terry become the 26th player in American Hockey League history to record 700 career points when he notched two assists in the Wolves’ 5-0 win over Rockford on Sunday evening.

Terry, in his 15th pro season, has totaled 294 goals and 406 assists in 764 regular-season games with Albany, Charlotte, St. John’s, Laval, Grand Rapids, Bridgeport and Chicago.

The native of Brampton, Ont., won the AHL scoring title in 2017-18, is a five-time participant in the AHL All-Star Classic (2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), and was a First Team AHL All-Star in 2017-18 and a Second Team selection in 2016-17.

Off the ice, Terry is a three-time team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his work in the local community in Laval (2018) and Grand Rapids (2019, 2020).

A fifth-round pick by Carolina in the 2007 NHL Draft, Terry has collected 22 goals and 16 assists in 152 career NHL games with the Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.