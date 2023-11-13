News

Terry records 700th AHL point

by AHL PR
Photo: Ross Dettman

Chicago Wolves forward Chris Terry become the 26th player in American Hockey League history to record 700 career points when he notched two assists in the Wolves’ 5-0 win over Rockford on Sunday evening.

Terry, in his 15th pro season, has totaled 294 goals and 406 assists in 764 regular-season games with Albany, Charlotte, St. John’s, Laval, Grand Rapids, Bridgeport and Chicago.

The native of Brampton, Ont., won the AHL scoring title in 2017-18, is a five-time participant in the AHL All-Star Classic (2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), and was a First Team AHL All-Star in 2017-18 and a Second Team selection in 2016-17.

Off the ice, Terry is a three-time team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his work in the local community in Laval (2018) and Grand Rapids (2019, 2020).

A fifth-round pick by Carolina in the 2007 NHL Draft, Terry has collected 22 goals and 16 assists in 152 career NHL games with the Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.

