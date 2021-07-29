Texas inks Gregoire to AHL deal

The Texas Stars have signed winger Jeremy Gregoire to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Gregoire skated in 34 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners in 2020-21, posting three goals and eight assists for 11 points along with a team-best plus-10 rating.

The native of Sherbrooke, Que., has played 334 games in the AHL over his six pro seasons, totaling 48 goals and 52 assists for 100 points with Tucson, Milwaukee, Laval and St. John’s.

Gregoire was originally a sixth-round pick by Montreal in the 2013 NHL Draft.