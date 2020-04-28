Texas re-signs Louis to AHL deal

The Texas Stars have re-signed left wing Anthony Louis to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Louis, 25, has collected 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 46 games between Texas and Charlotte in 2019-20, his third pro season. He was acquired by the Stars on Nov. 20, 2019.

Louis has appeared in 203 career AHL games with Texas, Charlotte and Rockford, totaling 37 goals and 65 assists for 102 points. He posted career-highs with 14 goals and 44 points as a rookie in 2017-18, when he also helped Rockford reach the Western Conference Finals.

A native of Winfield, Ill., Louis was a sixth-round choice by Chicago in the 2013 NHL Draft.