Texas’s Murray inks NHL deal with Dallas

The Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season.

Murray, a rookie out of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, is 2-2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and one shutout in five appearances for the Texas Stars this season after beginning the year on an AHL contract. He made his pro debut with Texas last spring and went 5-1-0 (1.68, .947) in six regular-season contests before stopping 59 of 62 shots in two Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

Murray, 24, played five seasons at UMass and helped the program to its first national championship in 2021. He finished his collegiate career with a record of 83-43-4, a 2.21 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 143 games.