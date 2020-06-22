Thorburn retires after 16 pro seasons

The St. Louis Blues announced today that Chris Thorburn has officially announced his retirement from professional hockey following a 16-year career that included 251 games in the American Hockey League.

Thorburn spent the majority of his final season in 2018-19 with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage. He was recalled by St. Louis at the end of the regular season and was with the Blues throughout their run to the Stanley Cup championship.

Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2001, Thorburn spent three seasons with the Rochester Americans from 2003-06, totaling 41 goals and 101 points in 208 games with the AHL club. He appeared in three games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2006-07 and 40 contests with San Antonio last season.

Thorburn skated in 801 games in the National Hockey League with St. Louis, Atlanta/Winnipeg, Pittsburgh and Buffalo.