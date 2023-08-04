Thunderbirds captain Cross retires

Veteran defenseman Tommy Cross has announced his retirement from pro hockey.

Cross, 33, played 11 seasons in the AHL with Providence, Cleveland and Springfield, totaling 56 goals and 174 assists for 230 points. He captained the Bruins for three seasons (2015-18) and the Thunderbirds for the last two campaigns, including their run to the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2022. Cross also served as an alternate captain with the Monsters (2018-19) and Thunderbirds (2019-20).

Cross was also a two-time team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award, recognizing his work in the Providence community in 2017 and 2018.

A native of Simsbury, Conn., Cross was a second-round choice by Boston in the 2007 NHL Draft and appeared in four NHL games with the Bruins — three during the 2015-16 regular season and one during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He also won two national championships at Boston College, and served as captain during his senior year.