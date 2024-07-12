Thunderbirds sign defenseman Harrington

The Springfield Thunderbirds have signed defenseman Scott Harrington to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Harrington, who spent the 2023-24 season playing in Switzerland, has appeared in 255 career contests in the National Hockey League with Pittsburgh, Toronto, Columbus, San Jose and Anaheim, posting 11 goals and 38 assists. He was originally selected by the Penguins in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Harrington has played 198 games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Toronto, Cleveland and San Jose, registering 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points.