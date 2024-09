The Springfield Thunderbirds have signed forward Greg Meireles to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Meireles enters his fifth pro season after skating in 47 games for the AHL’s Iowa Wild in 2023-24, collecting four goals and 10 assists.

In 161 career AHL games with Iowa, Manitoba and Syracuse, Meireles has totaled 18 goals and 42 assists for 60 points. He added one goal and two assists in five postseason games in 2023.

Meireles was a sixth-round choice by Florida in the 2019 NHL Draft.