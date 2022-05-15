Thunderbirds storm back to oust Penguins

Hugh McGing’s power-play goal with 8:45 left in the third period as the Springfield Thunderbirds prevailed, 7-6, to complete a three-game sweep of their Atlantic Division semifinal series with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday evening.

Springfield fell behind 4-1 in the first period of Game 3 but roared back with five consecutive goals, taking the lead for good on Matthew Peca’s goal at 5:00 of the third.

Sam Anas tallied a goal and three assists for the Thunderbirds; Peca finished with a goal and two assists; and Dakota Joshua, Mackenzie MacEachern, Will Bitten and Steven Santini all notched a goal and an assist.

Springfield went 3-for-7 on the power play in Game 3, finishing 6-for-13 in the series. The T’birds were 2-for-23 in six regular-season meetings with the Penguins.

Sam Poulin scored twice for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton; Filip Hallander posted a goal and two assists; and Alex Nylander, Nathan Legare and Jonathan Gruden registered a goal and an assist apiece.

The Thunderbirds await the winner of the Charlotte-Bridgeport series, currently led by the Checkers two games to one.

Atlantic Division Semifinals – Series “I” (best-of-5)

A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Game 1 – Wed., May 11 – SPRINGFIELD 4, W-B/Scranton 1

Game 2 – Thu., May 12 – SPRINGFIELD 6, W-B/Scranton 2

Game 3 – Sun., May 15 – Springfield 7, W-B/SCRANTON 6