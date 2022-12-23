Thursday wrap: Griffins stage epic comeback in Chicago

Here is a look at Thursday’s action around the AHL:

GRAND RAPIDS 8, CHICAGO 7 (OT)

Austin Czarnik scored 16 seconds into overtime to give the Griffins a wild road win over the rival Wolves. Grand Rapids spotted Chicago six first-period goals and trailed 7-4 in the third period before storming back. Czarnik added three assists for a four-point night in his return from recall to Detroit, and Danny O’Regan posted two goals and an assist in his Griffins debut. Alex Chiasson also scored twice, while Steven Kampfer recorded four assists. Noel Gunler led the way with two goals and an assist for the Wolves, who, despite the loss, have earned a point in 15 consecutive meetings with the Griffins (13-0-2-0).

UTICA 7, CLEVELAND 5

Graeme Clarke recorded two goals and an assist as the Comets ran their winning streak to four games with a second consecutive victory in Cleveland. Utica scored seven times on just 19 shots in the game. Nolan Stevens and Jarrod Gourley each had a goal and an assist, and Joe Gambardella registered three helpers. Cole Fonstad paced the Monsters with a hat trick, the first of his pro career.

TUCSON 6, SAN DIEGO 2

Milos Kelemen, Michael Carcone and J.S. Dea scored power-play goals to lift the Roadrunners over the visiting Gulls. Victor Soderstrom notched his first goal of the season and Jon Gillies turned aside 26 shots as Tucson improved to 4-2-3-0 in its last nine contests. Nikolas Brouillard picked up a goal and an assist for San Diego, which saw its losing streak reach 12 games.

COACHELLA VALLEY 3, HENDERSON 2 (SO)

Max McCormick scored in the fifth shootout round to lift the Firebirds over the Silver Knights in the opener of a home-and-home set. Jesper Froden and Brogan Rafferty scored in regulation for Coachella Valley, and Christopher Gibson stopped 31 shots to go to 4-0-2 in his last six decisions. Gage Quinney had a first-period goal for Henderson, and Spencer Foo forced overtime with a goal at 17:17 of the third. Laurent Brossoit, who saw his shutout streak end at 150:04, made 30 saves.

CHARLOTTE 2, PROVIDENCE 1 (OT)

Riley Nash scored 55 seconds into overtime as the Checkers snapped a five-game losing streak. Connor Bunnaman had tied the game for Charlotte with 6:36 left in regulation, and Alex Lyon finished the night with 21 saves to pick up his 100th career AHL win. Joona Koppanen scored for the Bruins, and Brandon Bussi turned aside 28 of 30 shots. Providence (11) and Charlotte (10) lead the league in OT games this season.

SPRINGFIELD 4, HARTFORD 2

Mitchell Hoelscher, Jake Neighbours and Martin Frk scored in the second period as the Thunderbirds knocked off the host Wolf Pack. Hoelscher’s goal was his first in 30 career AHL contests. Will Bitten notched three assists for Springfield, and Joel Hofer made 31 saves. Ty Emberson tallied a shorthanded goal for Hartford.