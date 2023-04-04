Tickets on sale now for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League and the San Jose Barracuda have unveiled the event logo for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, and announced that tickets for the event are on sale now.

The event will be held at Tech CU Arena, the home of the Barracuda which opened this season as the crown jewel of a 200,000-square-foot expansion of the Sharks Ice at San Jose public skating facility.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 5 and the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.

Ticket packages start as low as $56, and include admission to both the Skills Competition and the Challenge. For more information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.

The San Jose Barracuda took a creative direction with the 2024 AHL All-Star logo. Within the logo you will first notice the corrugated fin appearance similar to the San Jose Sharks’ iconic “swimming fin” logo. The creation of the Barracuda fin builds a similar but separate identity for the Barracuda. Within the logo you will also find both waves and palm trees symbolizing the iconic scenery of California and the area of San Jose. The three stars represent the three professional hockey All-Star events that have been hosted in the area: the 1997 and 2019 NHL All-Star Games hosted by the Sharks, and the upcoming 2024 AHL event.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Jack Campbell, John Carlson, Logan Couture, Thatcher Demko, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello.