Tickets on sale for 2022 AHL All-Star Classic

The Laval Rocket have announced that individual tickets are on sale now for the 2022 AHL All-Star Classic.

Tickets for the two-day event at Place Bell start as low as $39 CAD and include admission to both the All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 6, and the All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 7. Event tickets will be available for purchase online at www.rocketlaval.com.

The 2022 AHL All-Star Classic will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Jake Allen, Cam Atkinson, Patrice Bergeron, Ben Bishop, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Andreas Johnsson, Martin Jones, Jonathan Marchessault, Brandon Montour, Kyle Palmieri, Zach Parise, Mikko Rantanen, Jason Spezza, Dylan Strome, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.