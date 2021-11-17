Tom Colley (1953-2021)

The American Hockey League is saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Colley today following a lengthy illness.

He was 68.

Known as “Mr. Nighthawk,” Colley spent seven of his eight AHL seasons with the New Haven Nighthawks, where his 534 games played, 204 goals, 281 assists and 485 points all stand as franchise records. His number 9 was retired by the team.

Colley also spent a season with the Binghamton Whalers, and finished his AHL career with 535 points in 611 contests.

A native of Collingwood, Ont., Colley appeared in one game in the National Hockey League, with the Minnesota North Stars on Mar. 12, 1975.