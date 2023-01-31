TSN, RDS, NHL Network, AHLTV to carry All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has announced that the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank will be televised live to national audiences on TSN and RDS in Canada and on NHL Network in the United States.

Live broadcasts of the event from Place Bell in Laval, Que., will air Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. ET for the Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition, and Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET for the Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge.

TSN’s Jon Abbott (play-by-play) and Jamie McLennan (color commentary) will handle the English-language call with Todd Crocker (rinkside). Stéphane Leroux (play-by-play), Bruno Gervais (color) and François-Etienne Corbin (host) have the French-language call on RDS.

AHLTV will also be offering a free video stream of both nights of the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic to AHL fans worldwide, as well as of the 2023 AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. ET. The ceremony will feature the induction of David Andrews, Keith Aucoin, Nolan Baumgartner, Dave Creighton and Bill Torrey into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame, and will celebrate the careers of All-Star Classic honorary captains Yvon Lambert and Mike Keane. Simply visit AHLTV.com and log in with your existing AHLTV account or create a new account to access the broadcasts; no subscription is required. AHLTV is available on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

And throughout the weekend, the American Hockey League will be taking fans behind the scenes of the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic on its social media platforms. Follow the AHL on Twitter (@TheAHL), Facebook (fb.com/TheAHL) and Instagram (@TheAHL) and use #AHLAllStar or #EtoilesAHL to be part of the conversation.

The 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

A limited number of tickets for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, which include admission to both the Skills Competition and the Challenge, are available now by visiting rocketlaval.com.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Jack Campbell, John Carlson, Logan Couture, Thatcher Demko, Denis Gurianov, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.