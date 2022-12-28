Tuesday wrap: Carpenter leads Wolf Pack over Isles

Here is a look at Tuesday’s action around the AHL:

HARTFORD 7, BRIDGEPORT 3

Ryan Carpenter notched a hat trick to lead the Wolf Pack past the Islanders in an in-state showdown in Bridgeport. Carpenter is now tied for the team lead with seven goals, all coming in his last five games. Cristiano DiGiacinto, Lauri Pajuniemi, Bobby Trivigno and Karl Henriksson also scored for the Pack, and Dylan Garand stopped 20 shots. The seven goals were the most in a game for Hartford this season, and their biggest output in a road contest since a 7-3 win at Springfield on Apr. 8, 2016.

HERSHEY 2, WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 1 (SO)

Connor McMichael scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Bears past the Penguins. Hershey’s Ethen Frank and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Alex Nylander traded power-play goals in the second period. Dustin Tokarski finished with 38 saves for the Penguins, while Zach Fucale stopped 24 shots for the Bears. Hershey has won four in a row overall and eight of nine on the road.

CHICAGO 4, MILWAUKEE 3

Vasily Ponomarev scored twice during a four-goal second period and the Wolves improved to 4-1-1-0 in their last six with a victory over the Admirals. Josh Melnick scored just eight seconds into the middle frame to tie the game at 1-1, and William Lagesson added a goal and an assist. Kiefer Sherwood led Milwaukee with a goal and two assists on the night.

BAKERSFIELD 5, SAN JOSE 1

Carter Savoie, Seth Griffith and Matthew Kesselring scored late first-period goals to open up a 3-0 Condors lead en route to victory in San Jose. Griffith added a second goal in the middle period, Raphael Lavoie finished with a goal and an assist, and Olivier Rodrigue stopped 36 of 37 shots for the win. Thomas Bordeleau scored his 14th goal of the season for the Barracuda, tops among all AHL rookies.