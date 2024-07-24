Twarynski signs AHL deal with Canucks

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Carsen Twarynski to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Twarynski recorded four goals and four assists in 27 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders in 2023-24 after beginning the season in Austria. He set career highs with Coachella Valley in 2022-23, posting 17 goals and 26 points while helping the Firebirds reach the Calder Cup Finals in their inaugural season.

In 276 career regular-season games in the AHL with Bridgeport, Coachella Valley, Charlotte and Lehigh Valley, Twarynski has registered 44 goals and 46 assists for 90 points.

The native of St. Albert, Alta., was selected by Philadelphia in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft before being claimed by Seattle in the 2021 expansion draft. He has tallied one goal in 22 career NHL games, all with the Flyers.