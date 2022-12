SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to impending inclement weather, Friday’s games between the Cleveland Monsters and Grand Rapids Griffins in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AHL Game #434), and between the Syracuse Crunch and Rochester Americans in Rochester, N.Y. (AHL Game #438) have been postponed.

The Cleveland-Grand Rapids game has been rescheduled for Wed., January 4, at 7 p.m. ET. No make-up date has been determined for the Syracuse-Rochester game.