Utah acquires Sokolov, Senators get Jenik

The Utah Hockey Club has acquired forward Egor Sokolov from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Jan Jenik.

Sokolov, 24, matched a career-high with 21 goals and added 25 assists for 46 points in 71 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2023-24.

In four seasons with Belleville, Sokolov has registered 76 goals and 104 assists for 180 points in 240 games, and was an AHL All-Star in 2023.

Sokolov was a second-round pick by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL Draft and has tallied one goal and one assist in 13 career NHL games with the Senators.

Jenik, 23, tallied 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points in 55 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners in 2023-24, hsi fourth pro season. He added one assist in five NHL games with Arizona.

A third-round selection by the Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft, Jenik has appeared in 165 career AHL games with Tucson, totaling 46 goals and 74 assists for 120 points. In 22 career NHL games, he has four goals and two assists.