Vancouver introduces the Abbotsford Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that the club’s American Hockey League affiliate will be called the Abbotsford Canucks and will feature “Johnny Canuck” as the primary logo.

Fans can see full details at abbotsford.canucks.com and on the Abbotsford Canucks social channels which launched today.

“We’re thrilled to unveil Abbotsford’s new AHL brand,” said Francesco Aquilini, Chairman, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “The Abbotsford Canucks will be an extension of our history, and a new identity for fans in the Fraser Valley to embrace. Today marks an important milestone. It brings us a big step closer to puck drop in the fall and an exciting inaugural season.”

The AHL Canucks will begin play this fall at the Abbotsford Centre.

“The Abbotsford Canucks’ brand reflects the long history, local connection and new opportunities that this team brings to our community,” said City of Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun. “I am looking forward to joining all of the fans in cheering on our new hometown team.”

The Johnny Canuck logo has been part of the fabric of Vancouver Canucks history. The design elements maintain a strong connection to the past while forging a new beginning in Abbotsford.

The team’s colors are Field Green, Pacific Blue, Fraser Blue, Valley Fog Grey and Mountain White, representing the area that the Abbotsford Canucks will proudly play for. The dark jersey is primarily Field Green, while the light jersey is Mountain White. Details in the jersey’s sleeve stripes form the letter “A” to represent Abbotsford.

