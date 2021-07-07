Varady returning to coach Roadrunners

The Arizona Coyotes have signed Jay Varady to a three-year contract to serve as head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes’ American Hockey League affiliate.

Varady spent the 2020-21 season with the Coyotes as part of the team’s NHL coaching staff. He previously served as the head coach of the Roadrunners for two seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20). Varady spent two seasons as Tucson’s head coach, guiding the club to a record of 70-45-6-5. The Roadrunners won the Pacific Division title in 2019-20, and Varady coached in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

“I am very excited to be back in the City of Tucson and working with our great players and staff,” said Varady. “We will be committed to winning hockey games and developing Coyotes prospects and I’m looking forward to having our tremendous fans back in TCC to provide us with an incredible home ice advantage.”