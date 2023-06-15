Vecchione scores twice to lift Bears in Game 4

HERSHEY, Pa. (theahl.com) … The Calder Cup Finals are all even after the Hershey Bears held on for a 3-2 victory over Coachella Valley in Game 4 at a sold-out Giant Center on Thursday night.

The best-of-seven series is square at two games apiece as the Bears prepare to host Game 5 on Saturday.

Mike Vecchione recorded two goals and an assist, Ethen Frank scored for the second game in a row, and Hunter Shepard turned aside 19 shots as part of a shut-down defensive effort by Hershey.

Vecchione had gone 10 games without a goal before he opened the scoring on a power play 4:27 into the contest. After the Firebirds tied it, Vecchione scored again early in the second period and then set up Frank’s eventual game-winner with 5:36 left in the middle frame.

The Bears were a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill after the Firebirds had been 5-for-14 with the man advantage over the first three games.

Austin Poganski and Jesper Froden scored for Coachella Valley, which has lost five of its last six road games.

NOTES: Attendance was 10,687, the fourth consecutive capacity crowd of the Finals… Hershey was 1-for-6 on the power play in Game 4… The home team is 4-0 in the series… The Bears are now 4-1 in one-goal games this postseason; the Firebirds are 5-7… Coachella Valley dropped to 3-8 in games when they enter with a series lead.

P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. A2-Hershey Bears

Game 1 – Thu., June 8 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Hershey 0 | Recap/Highlights

Game 2 – Sat., June 10 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Hershey 0 | Recap/Highlights

Game 3 – Tue., June 13 – HERSHEY 5, Coachella Valley 4 (OT) | Recap/Highlights

Game 4 – Thu., June 15 – HERSHEY 3, Coachella Valley 2

Game 5 – Sat., June 17 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00

Game 6 – Mon., June 19 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 21 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern