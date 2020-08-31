Viveiros named head coach of Silver Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have hired Manny Viveiros as the first head coach of the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights.

Viveiros joins the Golden Knights organization with 13 years of coaching experience, most recently as head coach of the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs in 2019-20. He was an assistant with the Edmonton Oilers in 2018-19, and spent two years as general manager and head coach of Swift Current (WHL), where he won league Coach of the Year honors in 2017-18 while capturing the WHL championship.

“Whether it’s been on the ice, behind the bench or in the front office, Manny Viveiros has been a part of the game at every level,” said Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon. “We were looking for someone who could not only lead a winning team to the Calder Cup championship but could set a positive example for our prospects. We’re confident Manny is up for the task and are excited to see his impact on our organization.”

Viveiros, 54, began his coaching career with Klagenfurt AC in Austria, serving as head coach from 2007-12 after spending seven seasons playing for the club. He also coached the Austrian national team at several international events, including the 2014 Olympics.

A native of St. Albert, Alta., Viveiros was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 1984 and played 21 seasons professionally, including 124 games in the AHL with the Springfield Indians. He was also a member of Springfield’s Calder Cup championship team in 1991. Viveiros played 29 games in the NHL with the Minnesota North Stars.