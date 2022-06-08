Vogelhuber named Monsters head coach

The Cleveland Monsters announced today that Ohio native Trent Vogelhuber has been appointed by the Columbus Blue Jackets as the seventh head coach in Monsters franchise history.

Vogelhuber replaces Mike Eaves, who stepped down on Apr. 30 after three seasons.

Born in the Cleveland area and raised in the Columbus suburb of Dublin, Ohio, Vogelhuber had served as an assistant coach for the Monsters for the last four seasons following his retirement as a player in 2018. At 33, he is the youngest current head coach in the AHL.

Vogelhuber was selected by Columbus in the seventh round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, the first Columbus native to be drafted by the Blue Jackets.

“We are thrilled to name Trent Vogelhuber as the next head coach of the Cleveland Monsters,” said Monsters general manager and Blue Jackets director of player personnel Chris Clark. “Trent has done a terrific job as an assistant coach over the past four years, including leading the bench at times during this past season, and has earned this opportunity. He is extremely bright, hard-working and passionate about the game and we believe he will succeed in developing our young players, while putting a winning team on the ice for the passionate fans in Cleveland.”

A product of Miami (Ohio) University, Vogelhuber played six pro seasons, skating in 267 AHL games with Springfield, Lake Erie (Cleveland) and San Antonio. He was an alternate captain for the Monsters in 2015-16, helping them capture the Calder Cup championship.